Naji Marshall To Miss Four Games Due To Suspension
2 weeks agoDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay, the league announced on Saturday. Marshall, along with P.J. Washington, was involved in a physical altercation with Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during Friday's meeting between the clubs, resulting in all three players getting ejected. The Mavs are down Luka Doncic (calf) for at least the next month, and Washington will miss one game, meaning Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes may find themselves in the starting lineup, giving both players some streaming value in all fantasy lineups.
Source: NBA Communications
