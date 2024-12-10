Mookie Betts Preparing To Play Shortstop In 2025
2 days agoLos Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said on Monday that outfielder Mookie Betts is preparing to play shortstop in 2025. It means that Tommy Edman would be the club's regular center fielder, while Gavin Lux would be in line for regular duties at the keystone. Betts began last year on the infield but was moved back to right field after returning from a fractured left wrist. The 32-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the last eight full seasons, although injuries are starting to become an issue, and it led to a big drop in OPS (.863) and home runs (19), which can be attributed to his wrist injury. Betts also isn't as much of a threat to run, having not reached the 20-steal mark since 2018. It's something to think about, but Betts is still a well-above average player in the best lineup in baseball and could be eligible at short, second and outfield in fantasy leagues in 2025.
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
