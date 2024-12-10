Mike Gesicki Catches All Three Targets Monday Night
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught all three of his targets for 24 receiving yards during Monday's Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran now has eight catches over his last two contests, but he's still just the overall TE19 in fantasy football during that span. Over the course of the full season, Gesicki ranks as the overall TE18. It's promising to see him continue to develop his rapport with Joe Burrow, but there's no question that his productivity continues to be overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase's exceptional performances, seemingly every week. Gesicki should be viewed as a fringe top-18 fantasy tight end heading into Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.
Source: RotoBaller
