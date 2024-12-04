Mike Evans Misses Practice, Dealing With Two Injuries
2 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf, hamstring) was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday with both calf and hamstring injuries. A right-hamstring injury kept Evans sidelined from Weeks 8-10, but he's now also listed with a calf ailment. The 31-year-old still has two days left to get back on the practice field, but for now we will be closely monitoring his status as the team prepares to battle the visiting Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in Week 14. If Evans is seriously in danger of missing this weekend, Sterling Shepard, rookie Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer would likely operate as the team's three starting wideouts. Tight end Cade Otton was a fantasy beast in the weeks that Evans was sidelined with his hamstring injury, so he'd most likely benefit the most if Evans misses another game. Evans is a must-start fantasy wideout if he's active, especially against Vegas.
Source: Buccaneers.com
