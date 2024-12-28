Mike Boone Headed For Bigger Role To Close Out The Season
2 weeks agoThe Carolina Panthers placed running back Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Saturday, meaning both Mike Boone and Raheem Blackshear will be splitting the backfield work for the final two games of the season. Boone is currently on the team's practice squad, but he'll surely be promoted to the active 53-man roster before Sunday's contest against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. The 29-year-old Boone has only seen seven carries for 22 yards in the four games he's been active with Carolina this year. While he's now going to see much more run the final two weeks, desperate fantasy managers shouldn't expect much out of him the close things out, especially with the Panthers facing a Buccaneers defense this weekend that has allowed the fewest half-PPR points to RBs in the last five weeks.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
