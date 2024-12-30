Michael Pittman Jr. Goes Over 100 Yards, Scores A TD In Week 17
2 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. set season highs in targets and receptions in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants, hauling in nine of 10 targets for 109 yards and a score. With the Colts playing from behind all day, it was the intermediate-to-long-range pass catchers who benefitted from the unexpected game script as Indy tried to play catch-up. It was the fifth time in the last six games that the 27-year-old recorded at least seven targets and five receptions, but only the second time he's gone over 100 yards receiving all season, the other instance coming back in Week 4. With as poorly as this passing attack has looked, there are surely managers who saw this production on their bench, but for those who had the foresight to play the former second-round draft pick, he surely helped teams to fantasy championships. For anyone still playing next week or thinking about DFS options, the Colts get a favorable home matchup against the Jaguars, but monitor to see who is under center for the Colts as Joe Flacco will make the receivers better plays than if it is Anthony Richardson (back, foot).
Source: ESPN
