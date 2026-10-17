Michael Penix Jr. a Low-End QB2 with Upside Against Depleted Bears
Oct 17, 2026, 11:37 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) was a full participant in practice all week, and the rib injury that caused him to miss the end of last week's contest doesn't look like it will affect his ability to suit up in Week 6. The left-handed quarterback has been solid-yet-unspectacular in the three games since his return from injury, averaging 240 yards per game passing and posting a 3:1 TD:INT over that span. Week 6 brings a home matchup against a banged-up Bears defense that has limited opposing teams to just 179.8 yards per game through the air, but will be without some key pieces on defense this week, with LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (quadriceps), and DE Montez Sweat (suspended) all set to miss this one. The Falcons have averaged over 34 points per game with Penix under center, but while the injuries could open things up in the pass game, expect the 26-year-old to lean on the team's strong ground attack when close to the end zone. It leaves the third-year pro as a low-end QB2 this week, with some sneaky upside if Atlanta decides to exploit the missing Bears defenders.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Josh Allen's Rushing Ability Keeps Him Atop Week 6 Rankings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned a relatively quiet passing night into another massive fantasy performance with his legs in Week 5. He threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Los Angeles Rams, but his 121 rushing yards and another score made the difference in Buffalo's 37-34 overtime victory. Allen now has eight rushing touchdowns through five games, an extraordinary pace that continues to separate him from the rest of the position. The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled defensively during their two-game losing streak, most recently surrendering 45 points to New England. Buffalo should have opportunities to move the ball both through the air and on the ground, and Allen's involvement near the goal line remains a major part of his fantasy appeal. He enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback and an unquestioned QB1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers a Strong WR1 Option Against Saints
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:29 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers erupted in Week 5, hauling in 11 of 20 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. After a slow start to his 2026 season following a lengthy rehab from his torn ACL last season, Nabers has woken up. He's had 17 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games and has formed strong chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston. Now he faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed big games to star receivers Justin Jefferson, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brock Bowers this season. In what should be a high-scoring affair against the fast-paced Saints offense, fantasy managers can fire up the star receiver as a WR1 in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an Elite Option Against Vulnerable Bears Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 11:29 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gained over 100 scrimmage yards for the third consecutive week and has eclipsed that mark in four of five contests so far this season. Though he was held out of the end zone in Week 5, his re-involvement in the pass game was encouraging, tallying seven targets (four catches), which was the second-most on the team and his highest total since Week 1. Week 6 brings a home matchup against the Bears, a defense that, at first glance, appears to be a formidable unit against the run, yielding just 96 yards per game, which is tied for the ninth-best in the league, and has limited opposing RBs to just 15 receptions, the second-fewest. However, the unit is allowing a whopping 4.9 yards per rush, the fourth-highest total in the NFL, and will be missing multiple starters from their defense this week. Not that any of that matters all that much, as the 24-year-old workhorse is virtually matchup-proof, and the fourth-year pro ranks as the No. 1 overall RB this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Najee Harris' Role Worth Monitoring in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:20 AM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris had five carries for nine yards and one reception for five yards in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. With the Giants unable to run the ball against one of the NFL's best run defenses, Harris and the other running backs saw a reduced workload. However, signs may point to the former first-round pick having a larger role moving forward. Starting back Cam Skattebo fumbled four times in his first five games, and his overtime fumble cost the Giants the win. Head coach John Harbaugh left the door open, saying, "We'll see. We'll find out," when asked about making changes at running back. Harris and the Giants should prioritize the run against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. While he's not a starting option in Week 6, keep an eye on Harris' role this week, as Skattebo's fumbling issues could vacate touches moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo's Fumbles Could Jeopardize His Role Against Saints
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:11 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 13 carries for 59 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in the 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders. Once again, Skattebo had an ineffective day from a fantasy perspective, and things could trend worse in the coming weeks. Skattebo had a costly fumble that should've cost the Giants the game if not for clock-management mistakes by the Commanders' offense. When asked during the week, Giants head coach John Harbaugh left the door open to changes after Skattebo's fourth fumble in five games. He has a great matchup in Week 6 against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. If he continues to see the same usage he's had throughout the season, Skattebo should have a bounce-back game. But his fumbling issues could cost him high-quality touches and make him a risky option in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
What role will Rico Dowdle Play If He Returns in Week 6?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 11:04 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) enters a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a questionable designation due to a toe injury. Dowdle has missed each of the past three games. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice before being upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said earlier this week that he expects Dowdle to return in Week 6, and the full practice sessions are encouraging, but Dowdle's status still needs to be monitored before Sunday's 1 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff. Dowdle was highly inefficient in the first two games of the season. He has tallied 15 carries for 37 rushing yards (2.5 yards per carry), while adding four catches for 28 yards (7.0 yards per reception) so far in 2026. He has not yet recorded a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren has seemed to take over as Pittsburgh's unquestioned starter with Dowdle out. However, if Dowdle is active, expect him to get a fair share of touches. Still, it might be best to leave Dowdle on the bench until his role becomes clearer. He is RotoBaller's No. 37 running back for Week 6.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jameis Winston Heating Up Ahead of Favorable Week 6 Matchup
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:01 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston completed 33 of 54 passes for 326 yards, threw three touchdowns, and had no interceptions in Week 5's 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders. After a shaky start as the starter when Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury in Week 2, Winston has become a reliable option in fantasy leagues. The former first-overall pick has posted 250+ passing yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back games and has become an elite supplier for receivers Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely. He faces the New Orleans Saints defense, which has allowed the second-most points and fifth-most yards this season. In what is projected to be a shootout against the fast-paced Kellen Moore offense, Winston is a solid QB2 option in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Looking to Remain Involved in Week 6 Game Versus Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) enters Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with 13 receptions for 148 yards (11.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will look to continue his solid production against the Eagles. Waller is dealing with a toe injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He will come into Sunday's game without an injury designation and is good to go. Waller faces a Philadelphia defense that allows 238.8 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL), but, according to Pro Football Reference, only gives up 4.9 fantasy points per game to tight end (eighth in the NFL). Waller has caught both of his touchdowns in the red zone this season. He is RotoBaller's No. 18 tight end for Week 6 (half-PPR).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Remains a Top-Tier WR1 After Historic Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:44 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua commanded 24 targets last week, and he remains a high-end WR1 option heading into Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. While he probably won't replicate his two dozen targets from last week, he should continue to feast against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered the most touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Of course, Nacua's outlook isn't really dependent on matchups; he has 26 catches and 263 receiving yards over his last two games, proving that he can produce against anyone. Nevertheless, the favorable matchup certainly doesn't hurt his outlook. He's a very intriguing candidate to finish as this week's overall WR1 in PPR leagues. At the very least, he ranks as a top-five option this week and should be started in 100% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren Is Colts' Most Targeted Player, Dealing with Groin Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) enters a Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans as the team's most-targeted player (36) and currently leads the Colts in receptions with 30. However, he was a late addition to the practice report this week, popping up on Friday with a limited session due to a groin injury. Warren comes into Sunday's contest with a questionable designation. Warren has recorded 213 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown, through five games in 2026. If he can play, Warren will remain a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), who is expected to play through an ankle issue. If Warren cannot play, the Colts will rely on tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown. Warren enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's No. 5 tight end (half-PPR) and is projected to score 10.1 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford a Must-Start in Potential Shootout
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has ranked near the top of the fantasy football leaderboard in three of his last four games, and he should continue to produce at a very high level in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford is coming off a 383-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills, during which he also completed a career-high 40 passes. He should continue to throw the ball very often in Week 6, given that this game has an implied total of 51.5 points. Furthermore, Arizona has allowed the most points in the NFL this season, with 32.4 points surrendered per game. The Cardinals have also given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026. The Rams definitely should have a positive game script in this one, but it might not be so extreme that the Rams just run the ball for 60 minutes. We still expect Stafford to have a big day, positioning him as a mid-range QB1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs' Outlook Weakens with Teammate Returning in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:28 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs performed fine as the team's top target for four weeks, but his volume will likely decline in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Teammate A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to return from injured reserve this week, and his presence will lower the ceiling and floor for Doubs, who was already trending in the wrong direction after catching just one pass last week. Doubs posted double-digit PPR points in two of the four weeks that Brown missed, so with Brown returning, we'd expect the 26-year-old to post mid-to-high single-digit points. That doesn't necessarily factor him out of the fantasy football conversation entirely, but it definitely drops him to the WR3/flex tier at best. To make matters worse, the Jets have been stingy on defense this year, allowing the eighth-fewest yards and ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. If it's any consolation, the Patriots have a 7.5-point leg up on the Jets in the latest odds, but we're still hesitant to roll out Doubs with Henry back in action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown a Must-Start Receiver in Anticipated Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 6 against the New York Jets. If confirmed as active for Sunday's divisional contest, Brown would immediately jump into must-start territory for fantasy football. The Patriots acquired Brown this past offseason to be their alpha receiver and Drake Maye's favorite target, and he re-joins the offense at a perfect time as the unit has been firing on all cylinders lately. Maye has completed 48 passes over the last two weeks alone, so there are likely plenty of targets and receptions headed Brown's way. New York has been stingier against wide receivers in fantasy football this year, but Brown is matchup-proof and should excel this week, especially with the Patriots projected to win by 7.5 points. As long as he's officially activated and cleared to play, Brown should rank as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 10:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons (knee) is not yet ready to practice and is unlikely to return to action before a Week 9 game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 8 at the earliest, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus in December of 2025 and underwent reconstructive knee surgery. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. In his first season with the Packers in 2025, Parsons played in 14 games and recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He has tallied 65 career sacks. Parsons's status will need to continue to be monitored as things progress.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
Hunter Henry Still a Risky Fantasy Option Despite Hot Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:13 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has posted at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his last two games, but he's still a risky fantasy option in single tight end leagues heading into Week 6 against the New York Jets. While Henry does have double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games, he was held to modest volume last week with three catches, as a touchdown salvaged his performance. Unfortunately, his snap share has declined in each of the last three weeks, falling to 64% last Sunday against the Raiders. To make matters worse, he's facing increased competition on offense, with Eli Raridon breaking out and wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) expected to return on Sunday. That could lead to fewer targets for Henry, whose role as the lone physical pass-catcher is now being challenged in Week 6. Finally, the matchup itself is less than ideal; the Jets have allowed zero touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Despite Henry's recent success, we're leaving him on the bench this Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson a Risky Play in Fantasy Football Right Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has struggled to produce at a meaningful level lately, and a lingering ankle injury further complicates his outlook for Week 6 against the New York Jets. Henderson has played fewer than 38% of the snaps in each of the last three weeks, and he has failed to score more than 4.8 PPR points in any of those games. He has been largely out-snapped and out-produced by Rhamondre Stevenson, and we don't envision that trend changing on Sunday. Henderson's outlook would be murky even if he were fully healthy, but the ankle injury also complicates matters. He's currently listed as questionable, and while it seems like he's slightly leaning toward playing, that's far from guaranteed right now. If there's any saving grace, it's the fact that the Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and seventh-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026. Managers playing in deeper leagues or dealing with plenty of running back injuries may want to keep an eye on his injury status heading into Sunday, but otherwise, he's simply worth benching in most formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Carries Touchdown Streak Into Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has scored at least 17 PPR points and a touchdown in each of his last two games, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Stevenson has been impressive this season, ranking as the overall RB18 in PPR leagues. Not only has he maintained his large role in the receiving game, but he has also been used heavily in the rushing attack, despite the presence of second-year back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle). Henderson has battled an ankle injury while underperforming at times this year, leading to Stevenson earning more trust in this offense. The 28-year-old should be started in leagues with 12+ teams this week, especially against a Jets defense allowing the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. With that being said, his exact outlook will depend on whether Henderson suits up or not. Assuming Henderson is able to play, we're viewing Stevenson as a fringe top-24 running back in fantasy football this week. He'd still be worth starting, but he's not a lock for high-end production while sharing touches.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf a Low-End WR2 Option if Active in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing practice on Friday with an illness. Metcalf's production has largely been underwhelming so far this season, as he's recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 37 targets across five games. However, he could be in a position to see a heavy target share if he plays in Week 6, as Steelers wideouts Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will both be inactive. The Buccaneers defense has been a mid-pack unit against the pass in 2026, ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,173) and 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.1). Still, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing well of late, throwing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns over the last three weeks. If active, Metcalf profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye's Ceiling Even Higher with Top Target Returning
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye overcame a frustrating start to the season and is now producing at a higher level than anyone else in fantasy football. Maye has eight touchdowns over his last two games, including two scores last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. During that same window, he has an impressive total of 643 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, two turnovers, and just two sacks. The path to high-end fantasy production remains very favorable for Maye in Week 6 against the New York Jets. The Jets have been surprisingly strong this year, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. However, the Patriots are 7.5-point favorites this week, and that spread implies that Maye could end up overperforming his projected stat line for a third week in a row. The former No. 3 pick should also see his ceiling increase with the anticipated return of A.J. Brown (ankle). Maye has been performing at a high level with Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III as his top receivers, and while they've filled in admirably, Brown should elevate this passing game to a whole new level. Despite New York's track record lately, we're rolling out Maye as a mid-to-high QB1 in most leagues, especially as bye weeks and injuries continue to make other top quarterbacks unavailable across the NFL.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETThere is "optimism" that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will be able to make his return to the field in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield is set to miss his third consecutive game in Week 6 after dislocating his right thumb in Week 3, but it appears he's getting closer to being healthy enough to play. Across three games before getting injured, the 31-year-old completed 63.5% of his pass attempts for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. In his absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has stepped in as the starter under center in Tampa Bay. While Daniels has performed admirably so far, Mayfield's return should boost the fantasy outlook for Tampa Bay's top offensive weapons.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero