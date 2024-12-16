Matt Milano Uncertain To Return Versus Detroit
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (groin) is questionable to return on Sunday against the Lions. The 30-year-old injured his groin, so he'll finish with three tackles in Week 15 if he can't get back on the field. The Bills have a comfortable lead. But with the Lions working their way back, Buffalo could certainly use him back on the defensive side of the ball. If Milano is done, Baylon Spector could see more work. However, Milano is tough to replace.
Source: Matt Parrino
Source: Matt Parrino