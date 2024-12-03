Marvin Mims Jr. Goes Over Century Mark, Scores Touchdown In Week 13 Win
3 days agoIn a game filled with explosive plays on both sides of the ball in the Monday night win over the visiting Cleveland Browns in Week 13, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. stood out with a season-high 105 yards on three receptions and his second touchdown of the year. The touchdown came on a 93-yard strike from rookie quarterback Bo Nix with the offense pinned deep in their own territory on a tight-window throw that Nix placed perfectly on Mims down the seam to enable him to take it to the house. Mims has now scored in two of the last three weeks as the Broncos have made it more of a point to get him involved in their offense. He also had one carry for four yards. The second-year wideout has explosive big-play abilities, but with the impending return of Josh Reynolds (hand), targets may be even harder to come by after the team's Week 14 bye.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com