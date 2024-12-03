Marshon Lattimore Expected To Make Team Debut In Week 15
3 days agoWashington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is expected to make his debut with the team following their bye in Week 14 to face his old team, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 15. The Commanders acquired Lattimore in a trade with the Saints on Nov. 5, but the 28-year-old defensive back has yet to play a snap in Washington due to a hamstring that has kept him out for five straight games with his new squad. The upcoming bye week will give Lattimore the extra rest needed to get his hamstring right, though, so the Commanders' secondary will be beefed up a bit more for their tilt against the Saints in Week 15. Before injuring his hamstring, Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, had 30 tackles (22 solo) and two pass breakups in seven starts for New Orleans. When he debuts with the Commanders, it will be his first action with another team than the Saints since debuting in 2017.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter