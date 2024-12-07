Marquez Valdes-Scantling Seeking Fifth TD
4 days agoWhen wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored his touchdown in Week 13, he joined Donte Stallworth as the only players in Saints history with four receiving touchdowns in their first four games with the franchise. Valdes-Scantling will look for a fifth come Sunday when New Orleans takes on the New York Giants. With Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) sidelined with injuries, MVS has emerged as the Saints' most productive wide receiver. However, with 237 yards and four touchdowns on just eight catches with the team, MVS is as boom-or-bust as they come. As unlikely as it may seem, another boom may be in the works against the Giants. While New York has seen the fewest deep targets (20-plus air yards) in the league, they are allowing the highest completion rate on those passes (20-for-29). MVS has an average depth of target of 22.8 as a Saint and should see a couple of deep shots in Week 14. With six teams on bye, he makes for a high-risk, high-reward flex play.
Source: RotoBaller
