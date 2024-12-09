Marquez Valdes-Scantling Leads Saints Receivers
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught four of seven targets for 51 receiving yards in Sunday's 14-11 win over the New York Giants. His reception and target totals are new season highs for MVS and he led the Saints in targets and receiving yards. After scoring three touchdowns in the Saints' last three games, MVS was held without a score for the first time since his debut with the team in Week 9. Unfortunately for MVS, this may have been the last he sees of Derek Carr (hand, head) in 2024. Late in the fourth quarter, the Saints signal-caller was injured on a designed run. After jumping over defenders and a blocker, Carr was undercut and went down hard on his left arm and facemask. The extent of Carr's injuries is unknown at this time. Valdes-Scantling's fantasy potential will certainly take a hit if Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener take over when the Saints play the Commanders in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com