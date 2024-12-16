Marcus Pettersson Considered Week-To-Week
2 weeks agoPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (lower body) is considered week-to-week. He was hurt in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa and must spend some time on the sidelines after so far featuring in all 32 games. Pettersson is valued for his two-way ability and has done a little bit of everything for the Penguins. The 28-year-old boasts 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and has recorded 32 shots, 56 blocks, and 36 hits. Matt Grzelcyk is slated to play a larger role in the Penguins defense with Pettersson out of commission. In Monday's practice, he skated with Erik Karlsson on the second defensive pairing. Pittsburgh returns to game action on Tuesday versus Los Angeles.
Source: NHL.com
Source: NHL.com