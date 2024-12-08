Malik Nabers "Will Try To Play" Versus The Saints
3 days agoAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (hip) "will try to play" on Sunday against the Saints. However, Schefter added that even if the wideout is on the field, it "would be more of a limited role." He injured his hip flexor and didn't participate in Friday's practice. But it at least sounds like there's a good chance Nabers will shed his questionable tag and get out there in Week 14. With that in mind, the rookie will be hard to trust if he plays even with a favorable matchup on the horizon, considering the possibility of a limited role would significantly cap his fantasy potential.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter