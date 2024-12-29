Malik Nabers Tallies 171 Yards, Two Touchdowns In Victory
1 week agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers caught seven of his eight targets for 171 yards and two scores in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Nabers found the back of the end zone in the opening quarter on a 31-yard pass from Drew Lock. Then in the fourth quarter, Nabers tallied his second touchdown, this time on a 51-yard TD reception. Nabers' eight targets and 171 yards paced all New York pass catchers. In addition this set a new career-high in yards in a single game. This was also only the third time this season the LSU product tallied over 100 receiving yards in a single contest. Despite having poor quarterback play, Nabers has enjoyed a fantastic rookie season as he caught at least seven passes in nine of his 14 games with six total touchdowns. Nabers remains an elite play in DFS next weekend despite facing a tough Philadelphia secondary.
Source: ESPN.com
