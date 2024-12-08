Malik Nabers Suiting Up Against Saints
3 days agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (groin, hip) is officially active for Sunday's tilt against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Nabers was a mid-week addition to the Week 14 injury report and was limited in Thursday's practice before picking up a DNP on Friday. The 21-year-old first-rounder out of LSU has been pushing to play this week and will be active, but a limited role could be on tap, giving him bust potential against the Saints due to a lingering groin injury and a hip-flexor ailment. Fantasy managers in DFS contests should probably be looking to fade him, but those in single-year leagues may have no choice but to roll with Nabers with six teams on bye in Week 14. If Nabers doesn't see the field as much as normal, wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton figure to be the primary beneficiaries of quarterback Drew Lock's targets.
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomne
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomne