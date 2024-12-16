Mac Jones Has Up-And-Down Performance In Week 15
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones had a solid statistical outing in a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets. The former Patriot hadn't thrown a touchdown in any of his previous three starts, but that changed this week with a first quarter and fourth quarter passing touchdown to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Jones finished with 31 completions on 46 attempts with two passing touchdowns but two interceptions. Jones has been struggling with turnovers, but at least moved the offense pretty well, which to be fair is more of a big deal in real football than in fantasy football. Along with Thomas Jr., Jones heavily relied on backup tight end Brenton Strange, who caught 11 passes for 73 yards. Jones will look to continue improving in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: RotoBaller
