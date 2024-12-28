Luguentz Dort Ruled Out On Saturday
2 weeks agoDue to an injury, Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Luguentz Dort (ankle) will not suit up against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Dort left Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter, limping off with what seemed to be a knee injury but was later confirmed to be a right ankle sprain. Dort has been averaging 9.8 points per game this season. He also contributes 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Aaron Wiggins and Adam Flagler are possible replacements at small forward.
Source: NBA
