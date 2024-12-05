Logan Wilson Expected To Miss Rest Of The Season After Knee Surgery
23 hours agoCincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) underwent a surgical cleanup on his knee on Thursday morning and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, according to sources. An already bad Bengals defense will lose one of their best playmakers in the middle of the field for the final games of the season. The 28-year-old's recovery timetable could give him a shot at returning for the postseason, but Cincy's playoff chances are pretty bleak heading into Week 14 as they sit with a 4-8 record. Wilson was inactive for the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He will finish his 2024 campaign, his fifth in the NFL with the Bengals, with 104 tackles (55 solo), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. It was Wilson's first season without an interception, but he also went over 100 total tackles for the fourth straight year.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
