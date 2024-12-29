LeBron James Ruled Out On Saturday
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The superstar forward was questionable coming into this game, but will sit out as the Lakers want to take the cautious approach here. Both Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht should see expanded roles with James sidelined. Between the two, Knecht has more upside, but neither offer great streaming appeal for Saturday's slate.
Source: Dave McMenamin
