Kyren Williams Delivers Two More Touchdowns Against The Bills
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams posted another strong week against the Bills in Week 14 with two more rushing touchdowns and 87 rushing yards on a season-high 29 carries while adding two catches on two targets for 10 more yards. He has 1,013 rushing yards on the season, giving him back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. He has four scores in his last three games and 14 touchdowns in 13 games this season. While Blake Corum did mix in early, Williams continues to dominate the workload in the backfield and helped the Rams dominate time of possession 65% to 35% in their wild 44-42 win over Buffalo. The third-year running back will be on a short week before facing the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. While San Francisco has been good against the run, they have given up 16 RB touchdowns, so Williams still has RB1 upside due to his consistent trips to the end zone.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com