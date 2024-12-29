Kenny Pickett Questionable To Return Against Cowboys
1 week agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) exited during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. He took a hit while throwing a pass, went to the sideline in visible pain, and then went to the locker room with medical personnel. At the time of his departure, he had completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown. With Jalen Hurts (concussion) also sidelined, the Eagles will now turn to third-string quarterback Tanner McKee to lead their offense until Pickett can return. A second-year Stanford product, McKee has never played a regular-season snap in the NFL.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
