Kenneth Walker III Might Be Back In Week 15
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals. However, the 24-year-old may not be out long, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting there's a chance he'll be back on the field for the Week 15 encounter against the Green Bay Packers. In the meantime, Zach Charbonnet, who found the end zone versus the Jets in Week 13, has the potential to have his best showing of the 2024-2025 campaign.
Source: Adam Schefter
