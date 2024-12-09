Kendre Miller Scores TD In Return
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and made an immediate impact in his first action since Week 8. Miller took 10 carries for 32 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants. He was also targeted once but did not secure the catch and logged a 31-yard kickoff return. Miller's score came on a run from eight yards out and showed a blend of elusiveness and strength. After taking the handoff, Miller sidestepped one defender in the backfield, slipped out of the reach of another, then dropped his shoulder and flattened a third before getting tied up in a mix of Giants and Saints. Miller stayed on his feet as multiple Giants tried to tackle and/or pull the ball from his arms as he powered into the end zone. Miller should continue to operate as the direct backup to Alvin Kamara as the Saints move on to face the Commanders, though the entire offense will take a hit if Derek Carr's (hand, head) injuries force him to miss time.
Source: NFL.com
