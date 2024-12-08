Kendre Miller Returning Against Giants
3 days agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (hamstring), who was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, is officially active for the Week 14 contest on Sunday against the New York Giants. Miller was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report on Friday but will suit up for the first time since Week 8. The second-year back out of TCU has mostly been injured since entering the league last year, and he's missed 11 of 13 games in 2024 due to two separate stints on IR. The 22-year-old is healthy now, though, and should have a role in New Orleans' backfield behind Alvin Kamara over the final five game of the season. However, veteran Jamaal Williams is also still around, and the Saints figure to ease Miller into the fold in his return this weekend against the G-Men. Miller should be avoided in starting fantasy lineups in Week 14, but he's worth a deep-league handcuff for Kamara.
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomne
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomne