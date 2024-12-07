Kendre Miller Activated For Week 14
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) has been activated off the injured reserve ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants. Miller is currently listed as questionable, but is expected to make his return to the field after a four-game absence. It's unclear how much Miller is going to be involved with Alvin Kamara getting a bulk of the carries in the backfield right now. Possibly, Miller gets more attention with Taysom Hill (knee) done for the season. However, fantasy managers shouldn't count on Miller as a viable streaming option for Week 14.
Source: Jeff Nowak
