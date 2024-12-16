Keegan Murray Listed As Questionable On Monday
3 weeks agoSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to soreness in his left ankle. The Kings will already be without Kevin Huerter(shoulder). Murray averages 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest. If the 24-year-old is unable to step on the court this evening, Doug McDermott and Jae Crowder could soak up some of the extra minutes available.
Source: NBA Injury Report
