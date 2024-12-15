K.J. Osborn A Healthy Scratch In Week 15
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver K.J. Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Osborn did not appear on the injury report this week and is a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from New England just a few days ago, so it's possible he's inactive simply because he didn't have enough time to get integrated within the Washington offense. Regardless of the reason, he's not a dependable fantasy option moving forward.
Source: Washington Commanders PR
