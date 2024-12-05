Juwan Johnson Remains Limited On Thursday
18 hours agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (foot) remained a limited participant during Thursday's practice. Johnson sustained this foot injury during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to his status on Friday as he may carry an injury designation into the weekend if he cannot upgrade to full participation. With Taysom Hill (knee) out for the season, fantasy managers should expect Johnson and Foster Moreau to see the majority of snaps during the final weeks of the season. Last weekend, Johnson brought in five of his seven targets for 36 yards. Both Johnson and Moreau will likely split opportunities down the stretch, which makes both of them risky options in deeper formats.
Source: John Hendrix
Source: John Hendrix