Juwan Johnson Catches TD Pass In Win
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught four of his five targets for a season-high 50 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants. Johnson's score came late in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass when quarterback Derek Carr (hand, head) found his tight end unmarked over the middle for an easy touchdown, his second in the Saints' last three games. Johnson was also on the receiving end of the Saints' second-longest play of the game, a 30-yard pass that came in the first quarter. Carr exited the game due to injuries sustained on a designed run late in the fourth quarter. If he is sidelined in the weeks, then Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener would take over under center, either of whom might look to the tight end as a safe target. It is worth noting that the Saints' offense tanked during Carr's previous absence this season and Johnson himself averaged three targets and 37 yards per game during that three-week period. In Week 15, the Saints face the Washington Commanders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com