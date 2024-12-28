Justin Herbert Throws Three Touchdowns In Week 17 Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns in a Week 17 blowout win over the New England Patriots. Herbert completed 26 of his 38 passes for 281 yards and the three scores without turning the ball over. Two of Herbert's touchdowns went to rookie receiver Ladd McConkey and the other went to Derius Davis. Herbert also added 12 yards on the ground on three carries, and he did not take a sack. It was an impressive performance in the 40-7 win that clinched a playoff spot for the Bolts.
Source: ESPN.com
