Julius Wood Suspended For Six Games
3 days agoThe NFL suspended Tennessee Titans rookie safety Julius Wood on Tuesday for the next six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. There are only five regular-season games remaining in 2024, and the Titans are not in position to be in the postseason, so Wood's suspension will most likely leak into the start of the 2025 season next fall. The 23-year-old defensive back had a limited role on defense for the Titans this year and mostly saw action on special teams. The undrafted free agent appeared in nine games in his first NFL season with Tennessee and recorded just two tackles (one solo). It's a pretty bad start to Wood's career.
Source: NFL Network - Tom Pelissero
