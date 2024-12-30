Julius Chestnut Fills In At RB Amidst Injuries
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut ran for 17 yards on three carries after replacing an injured Tyjae Spears (concussion) in the third quarter during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chestnut is third in line at his position after lead back Tony Pollard (ankle, illness) also missed the Week 17 matchup against Jacksonville. Chestnut hasn't seen much action so far this season–totaling just 17 carries throughout the 2024 campaign before this week–but could see a massive uptick if Pollard is unable to suit up against Houston for the final game of the year. Spears has already been ruled out against the Texans. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the depth chart as the week goes on, but for now Chestnut seems to be the top healthy option for Tennessee going into Week 18.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN