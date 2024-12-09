Juan Soto Signs $765 Million Contract With The Mets
3 days agoAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets have signed free-agent outfielder Juan Soto to a massive 15-year contract worth $765 million. This is the largest deal in professional sports history and will likely keep Soto as a New York Met for the remainder of his professional career. Last season with the New York Yankees, Soto posted a stellar .285/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs. He boasted a .462 xwOBA, 19.7% barrel rate, and .646 xSLG, which were among the highest marks in the sport. Throughout his seven-year MLB career, Soto carries a .285/.421/.532 line. Given his incredible hitting skills, he should be viewed as a consensus first-round selection next season and a top pick in points leagues given his incredible eye at the plate.
Source: Jon Heyman
