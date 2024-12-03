Josh Jacobs Limited Again On Tuesday
3 days agoGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day this week. There's been no indication that Jacobs' calf injury will put him in danger of sitting out of Thursday's divisional clash against the Detroit Lions, but we'll have a more clear picture after Green Bay releases their final injury report for the week on Wednesday. As of now, fantasy managers should plan on keeping the 26-year-old lead back in their starting lineups for Week 14 action. In his first year with the Packers, Jacobs has been money for fantasy managers as an RB1 with 192.2 total half-PPR points, which ranks him as the RB7 heading into Thursday's game against Detroit. The two-time Pro Bowler has at least 15 touches in each of the team's last eight games, and although the Lions aren't the greatest matchup, Jacobs did go for 95 yards against them back on Nov. 3.
Source: Packers.com
Source: Packers.com