Josh Jacobs Cleared To Play On Thursday Night
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (calf) was limited in practice all week but was removed from Wednesday's final injury report and will be available in Week 14 to face the division-rival Lions on the road in Detroit on Thursday night. Jacobs has dealt with a nagging calf injury this year but hasn't missed any time because of it, and the Packers were likely just giving him some extra rest late in the season during light practices this week. The matchup against Detroit's defense on the road isn't ideal for any RB, but Jacobs has been a must-start RB1 in fantasy in his first year in Green Bay, and the Lions will be missing three defensive linemen due to injury this week. In his last five games, Jacobs has been a volume king, averaging 22.4 touches, 118 yards and just over a touchdown per game. In the first meeting against Detroit, he also had 16 touches for 97 scrimmage yards.
Source: Packers.com - Wes Hodkiewicz
