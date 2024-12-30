Josh Downs With Underwhelming Week 17 Performance
2 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was limited to just three catches on four targets for 22 yards and no scores in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants. After showing a rapport earlier in the season with Joe Flacco under center, the veteran looked at both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce more often with a combined 15 targets between them. Seemingly the No. 1 option around midseason, the 23-year-old has fallen out of favor regardless of who has been at QB, now with four straight contests with exactly three catches for a total of 142 yards and one touchdown over that stretch. The Colts, although eliminated from playoff contention, will get a favorable matchup in the final week of the season in a home contest against the Jaguars and Downs will look to finish the season on a high note.
Source: ESPN
