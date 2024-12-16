Josh Allen Goes Nuclear Again, Post-Game X-Rays Come Back Clean
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) completed 23-of-34 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's thrilling 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. He added another two scores and 68 yards on 11 carries. Wow. The 28-year-old again put on a show, leading his team to a convincing victory on the road against one of the league's better defensive units. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Allen had X-rays performed on him after the game due to concern over a "funky fall." However, they came back negative, and there's reportedly no reason for concern. The former first-round pick has been incredible over his last two contests, combining for 854 yards and ten total touchdowns. For reference -- the Denver Broncos racked up 193 yards as a team today in four quarters. Allen and the Bills get a meeting with the Patriots next Sunday in Week 16.
Source: Jeff Darlington
