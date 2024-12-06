Jordan Love With 206 Yards And A Passing Score In Packers’ Loss
10 hours agoGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was a bit of a disappointment in the Packers' 34-31 last-second loss to the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions in Week 14. Love only had 20 pass attempts, completing 12-of-20 pass attempts for 206 yards and a single touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft in the beginning of the third quarter. On the ground, Love also added 23 yards on the ground, most of that coming from an eight-yard scramble in the first drive and then a 14-yard scramble in the second quarter. Without much in the way of passing volume, it would have taken extreme efficiency for Love to thrive from a fantasy perspective. He'll look to improve in Week 15, where he and the Packers will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Consider Love a back-end fantasy QB1 for that matchup.
Source: ESPN
