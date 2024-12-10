Jordan Hicks To Remain In Starting Rotation
2 days agoSan Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said on Monday at the winter meetings that right-hander Jordan Hicks will remain in the starting rotation in 2025. In his first full season as a starter in the big leagues in his first year with the Giants in 2024, the hard-throwing Hicks did very well but broke down in the second half and was then shifted to the bullpen to monitor his workload. He finished 4-7 with a 4.10 ERA (4.37 FIP), a 1.45 WHIP, one save, a career-high 96 strikeouts and 47 walks in a career-high 109 2/3 innings over 29 outings (20 starts). The 28-year-old should be better positioned to handle the elevated workload next year, but he'll fantasy managers shouldn't forget about his shoulder injuries from this past season. In his first 12 starts in 2024, Hicks had a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB before falling apart in his final eight starts.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
