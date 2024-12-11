Jonathon Brooks Officially Placed On Injured Reserve
3 days agoThe Carolina Panthers officially placed rookie second-round running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Tuesday after he sustained another torn right ACL in the Week 14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Brooks tore the same ACL while playing at Texas in college last fall, which is why he didn't make his NFL debut until Week 11. The 21-year-old will almost certainly open the 2025 campaign on IR yet again and probably won't make his season debut late in the year, similar to what transpired this year. It's a devastating blow for the youngster and for those with shares in dynasty/keeper leagues, as Brooks may never be the explosive back in the NFL that he was in college. In three games with Carolina before tearing his ACL again, Brooks had nine carries for 22 yards and three catches for 23 yards as the distant No. 2 back behind starter Chuba Hubbard.
Source: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt
