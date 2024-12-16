Jonathan Taylor's Blunder Prevents A Strong Fantasy Day In Loss
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor handled a heavy workload in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos, rushing 22 times for 107 yards and adding one reception for four yards. However, it could have been a great day had he not celebrated a would-be touchdown too early, dropping the ball before he crossed the goal line which ended up being a fumble, not six points on the board. Nevertheless, it was the fourth time in five games that the 25-year-old handled more than 20 touches and the seventh time in 11 games he's gone over 100 total yards rushing and receiving. Next week's home matchup versus the Titans should offer another chance to score, as the Titans have allowed four rushing TDs over the last three weeks, and there aren't many backs who garner as many weekly opportunities as Taylor. Still, the former second-round draft pick is likely a borderline RB1/2 again with the threat of Anthony Richardson taking away a chunk of the goal line work and killing drives with turnovers.
Source: ESPN
