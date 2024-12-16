John Tavares Scores Natural Hat Trick Against Sabres
3 weeks agoToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares had a fun night against the Sabres on Sunday, logging a hat trick in a 5-3 victory. He posted his first natural hat trick as a member of the Maple Leafs, turning a 3-2 deficit into a win for the team. Tavares began his heroics with a power-play goal 12:41 into the second period. He then potted an even-strength goal 1:10 later and went on to complete his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 2:12 remaining in regulation. Tavares' 14th career hat trick took him to 28 points for the season. He's had 15 goals and 13 assists across 30 outings. The veteran star has been fairly inconsistent with his offensive output this month, but Tavares is on track for a good bounce-back year after settling for 65 points in 2023-24.
Source: ESPN
