Joel Eriksson Ek Returns To Action Sunday
1 week agoMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) will return to the lineup on Sunday against Ottawa. He will end an 11-game absence. Eriksson Ek will skate on the second line, flanked by Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson. The latter has been his regular partner this season with Matt Boldy, but Boldy will remain on the first line for now, with Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) still a bit away from returning. Eriksson Ek has averaged a point per game across his past four appearances and is sporting five goals and eight assists in 22 contests for the season.
Source: Dylan Loucks
