Joel Embiid Still Out On Friday Night
16 hours agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (knee) won't play in Friday's matchup versus the Orlando Magic. Head coach Nick Nurse indicated Embiid will be ready to return once he's healthy enough. However, that won't be on Friday night, which isn't surprising to most. With Andre Drummond (ankle) questionable and Adem Bona (knee) out, Guerschon Yabusele, who is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound effort on Wednesday, is worth being included in any fantasy lineup. However, Yabusele's outlook will change if Drummond can get on the floor.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report