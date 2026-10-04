Joe Burrow Looks Incredible in Loss
Oct 4, 2026, 10:18 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was impressive through the air on Sunday. Burrow completed 39-of-54 passing attempts for 428 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow also rushed the ball three times for six yards and an additional score. It's almost more impressive that Burrow posted these numbers with Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) not playing in the second half. Burrow did everything he could, with six different players having at least three receptions during this game. Sadly, both Chase and Tee Higgins (adductor) left the game, and Burrow wasn't able to make a comeback. Fantasy managers should consider Burrow an elite fantasy option for the Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Teams Calling About Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 2:32 PM ETNFL teams are calling about the availability of Arizona Cardinals struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. Schefter mentioned the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants as two teams that are potentially interested in acquiring Harrison from the Cardinals. Harrison's father, Marvin Sr., played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Colts before being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick from Ohio State in 2024 has not at all lived up to the hype that came attached to his name coming out of college, catching 103 passes for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 targets through his first two seasons in the desert. Through four games this year, Harrison has caught only five of 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals. He found the end zone for the first time in 2026 in Sunday's loss to the Giants, but he caught just one of his four targets for 12 yards. A change of scenery might be the only thing to bring his fantasy football value up from rock bottom at this point early on in his third season in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Joe Mixon Could Quickly Become a Waiver-Wire Target
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 2:22 PM ETFree-agent running back Joe Mixon is working out for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday afternoon, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with the Houston Texans due to a mysterious foot injury, but the 30-year-old veteran is apparently recovered and ready to join a new team for the 2026 campaign. It would be a curious fit with the reigning Super Bowl champions, as they already have rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson, with Zach Charbonnet (knee) eventually returning from the torn ACL that he suffered in the postseason in January. Even if Mixon were to find himself in a significant role with the next team he signs with, he will likely take a while to get his legs under him, and he could also be a shell of the former RB that he was before his foot injury. The former second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 from Oklahoma has had plenty of success in the NFL in his eight years, though, reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark five times while scoring 60 rushing touchdowns over 111 total games. Mixon is merely a speculative deep-league stash as he gets close to re-emerging in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Keon Coleman a Top Waiver Target in Week 5
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 5, 2026, 2:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and in a week that saw a number of top fantasy performers go down with injuries, the third-year wideout becomes a priority waiver target ahead of a primetime matchup with the Rams. Teammate DJ Moore reaggravated the shoulder injury that has now knocked him out of two games and kept him limited in practice for the past two weeks. In both games that Moore left early, Coleman found himself on the receiving end of six Josh Allen passes, and if the veteran misses time, Coleman could become a necessary focal point of one of the league's most explosive offenses.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy Could Be a Trade Target for Receiver-Needy NFL Contenders
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 5, 2026, 1:50 PM ETCleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has caught only five passes through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, and NFL insider Adam Schefter believes he could be a potential trade candidate ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Browns have spent significant draft capital to get younger and more explosive at the skill positions, and the emergence of rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion has made Jeudy an afterthought in the offense only two seasons after recording a career-high 1,229 receiving yards in his first year with the team. Jeudy's contract runs through 2027, but with a manageable cap hit, the 27-year-old could find more involvement with a receiver-needy contender, with Schefter specifically floating the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential fit.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Tony Pollard a Potential Trade Candidate
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 5, 2026, 1:37 PM ETTennessee Titans veteran running back Tony Pollard ran for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes he is one of the first running backs a contending team could target ahead of the NFL's November 10th trade deadline. Pollard is in the final year of the deal he signed in 2024, and he has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons while presently pacing toward a 939-yard campaign for an 0-4 Titans team. Any potential change of scenery could revitalize Pollard's fantasy prospects while also clearing opportunities for both Tyjae Spears and fifth-round rookie Nicholas Singleton.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Keaton Mitchell Forcing a Committee Approach for Chargers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 5, 2026, 1:26 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has seen his usage increase week over week, and in Sunday's close loss to the Seahawks, he led all Chargers backs with a 36.6% snap share. Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal all saw at least 25 snaps on Sunday, signaling a potential shift to a true committee approach. Through four weeks, both Mitchell and Vidal have been more efficient than the more highly touted Hampton while seeing more involvement in the passing game, though none can currently be relied on as a weekly fantasy start. However, with Mitchell having the most obvious big-play ability and earning more trust from the coaching staff each week, he's a Week 5 waiver target with long-term upside.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Will Not Play in Week 5
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 5, 2026, 1:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is eligible to return after spending four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of the year, and while he will get reps in practice this week, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday that he will not play in the team's Week 5 matchup with the 49ers. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the Divisional Round of the 2025 playoffs and returned to practice for the first time ahead of Sunday's win over the Chargers. The Seahawks' 2026 first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest) is currently on injured reserve with a chest injury, and in his absence on Sunday, Emanuel Wilson delivered the team's best running back performance of the season, totaling 120 yards and two touchdowns. Until Charbonnet is made active, Wilson remains a viable flex play, but a potentially messy committee could soon lower the fantasy value of all Seattle running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Marcus Mariota Diagnosed With MCL Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 1:00 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday in the team's 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It is Mariota's second MCL sprain of the year, with the first coming in the preseason. In Mariota's second straight start for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow), he went 3-for-4 passing for 46 yards before injuring his knee. Athan Kaliakmanis took over under center for Washington and went 15-for-33 passing for 186 yards, a touchdown, and one interception the rest of the way. Mariota did not miss much time with his right-knee injury during the preseason, but the veteran 32-year-old should be expected to miss a little time going forward, which means the Commanders could be in trouble at the QB position for a Week 5 game against the visiting New York Giants if Daniels is not yet cleared from the dislocated left elbow he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The good news for the Commanders is that Daniels was limited in practice last week, so if he can upgrade to a full practice this week, he could be cleared to return this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Texans Expected to Open Tank Dell's Practice Window
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 12:50 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that the team expects to open the practice window for wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Once the Texans open the practice window for Dell this week, they will have 21 days to officially activate him from IR so that he can make his 2026 season debut. It is great news that Dell is expected to resume practicing with the team this week, but it does not mean that he will be ready to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. And when Dell eventually makes his season debut, the Texans will most likely ease him back into their offense after he suffered a catastrophic knee injury in 2024 that caused him to miss all of the 2025 season. But in a Texans offense that could use some help behind WR1 Nico Collins, Dell could eventually have a sizable role in the team's passing attack by the end of the 2026 campaign, making him stash-worthy right now in deeper leagues. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Houston has 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games for the Texans in his two NFL seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Tyreek Hill Remains Under Active Personal Conduct Policy Review
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 12:41 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) could sign with an NFL team sooner rather than later (and possibly return to the Kansas City Chiefs), but per the NFL, Hill remains under an active personal-conduct review, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The investigation was sparked by the divorce filing initiated by his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, after she made specific allegations of domestic violence in October of last year. Hill has past off-the-field incidents, including a 2015 guilty plea to domestic violence and battery by strangulation in an incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend. It could result in an enhanced suspension if the NFL finds a personal-conduct violation in connection with Vaccaro's allegations. There is no firm timetable for when the league will conclude its personal-conduct investigation of Hill, making it more of an unknown as far as when Hill might be able to return to a regular-season NFL game if he signs with a new team soon. There is less urgency for the NFL to resolve the situation since he currently is not with an organization.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Tyson Bagent to Start in Week 5 Against Packers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 12:30 PM ETChicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start in Week 5 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers, head coach Ben Johnson said on his weekly radio spot at ESPN 1000, per The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond. With starting QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) still on the mend from a hamstring strain that will cost him a third straight game, Bagent will make a second straight start for Chicago after helping lead the team to a 23-12 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday in Week 4. The 26-year-old went 25-for-34 passing for 268 yards and an interception. Bagent did not do a whole lot through the air with the Bears leaning on the ground game, but Johnson will stick with him for another week over third-stringer Case Keenum. It could be Bagent's final start, though, with Williams potentially making his return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2 in the loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Bagent will once again be a low-upside, low-end QB2 option for desperate fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues this weekend against Green Bay.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Pat Bryant Expected to Miss "A Few Weeks" With Ankle Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 5, 2026, 12:18 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and is now expected to miss "a few weeks," a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Bryant hurt his ankle near the end of the second half and had to be carted to the locker room at Levi's Stadium. Before leaving the game, Bryant caught all three of his targets for a season-high 47 yards, but he failed to find the end zone after scoring in last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. With Bryant set to miss some time now, both Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin will be in line for more passing-game work behind starters Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. Bryant's 47 receiving yards on Sunday were second only to running back RJ Harvey, who caught all 10 of his targets for 68 yards. Mims only had one reception for a 10-yard pickup, while Franklin was not targeted at all against the Niners. In four games so far in his second NFL season in Denver, Bryant has caught nine of his 12 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Zach Charbonnet Belongs Near the Top of Stash Lists
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 12:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is one of the better stashes available for fantasy managers who can afford to wait. Charbonnet was designated to return from the PUP list last week and began practicing on Oct. 2, opening a 21-day window for Seattle to activate him. He is eligible to return in Week 5, but there is no guarantee he will be active right away or handle a full workload when he does. Emanuel Wilson complicated the picture with 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Week 4, so Charbonnet may have to work his way back into a crowded rotation. The upside is still worth chasing. Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries last season before tearing his ACL during Seattle's playoff run. He should eventually regain a meaningful role once he is fully integrated, making him a strong stash rather than an immediate must-start option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Could Miss Practice Time With Calf Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:59 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) may be sidelined when the team begins practicing for Week 5. Head coach Mike Vrabel told Doug Kyed on Monday that he doesn't know if Hollins will be able to practice for the next couple of days after the veteran left Sunday's win over Buffalo in the third quarter. Hollins caught three of four targets for 53 yards before exiting and now leads New England with 209 receiving yards through four games. Efton Chism III took on a bigger role after Hollins went down and later caught the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. There is still plenty of time before Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas, so Hollins shouldn't be considered doubtful at this point. His practice participation later in the week should give fantasy managers a much better idea of whether the calf injury will cost him any game action.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Jaylin Lane Likely Done for Season After Fractured, Dislocated Ankle
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:47 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver and return specialist Jaylin Lane (ankle) is likely done for the season after tests confirmed both a fracture and dislocation. Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Lane's ankle has been stabilized and that he is undergoing additional testing in London after suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to Indianapolis. Lane had become an important part of Washington's return game, piling up 295 yards on 12 kickoff returns and another 84 yards on seven punt returns through four games. His role on offense had remained limited, with only two receptions for 25 yards, so there isn't much direct fantasy fallout here. Washington will have to find a new primary returner if the expected season-ending timeline is confirmed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua's Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:38 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is dealing with what ProFootballTalk described Monday as a "pre-hernia" issue. Erin Andrews first reported the condition during Sunday's broadcast, while head coach Sean McVay had previously said Nacua did not actually have a hernia. He certainly looked healthy enough in his return, catching nine passes for 125 yards in a 24-20 win over Philadelphia after missing the previous two games. The concern is what happens from here. ProFootballTalk noted that continued stress on the weakened area could potentially lead to a true hernia, which would require surgery, but there is no indication that has happened or that Nacua is currently expected to miss more time. He entered Week 4 without a game designation after practicing fully Friday. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Rams' practice reports this week, but Nacua remains a high-end WR1 as long as he continues to play through the issue without a setback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Kyle Monangai Awaiting Diagnosis on Thumb Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:29 AM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb) is awaiting more information after leaving late in Sunday's 23-12 win over the New York Jets. Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Monangai wasn't sure when the injury happened, only realizing at some point that his thumb was hurting. His final carry came with 4:08 remaining, and he did not return. Monangai still finished a huge afternoon with a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and a career-best two rushing touchdowns, while adding one catch for four yards. He now has 324 rushing yards through four games after topping 100 yards twice already this season. The Bears were expected to get more clarity on the thumb Monday. Until that happens, there isn't enough information to know whether Monangai's Week 5 availability against Green Bay is in jeopardy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Courtland Sutton Becoming Harder to Keep in Fantasy Lineups
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:20 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton gave fantasy managers another reason to hesitate Sunday, catching just one of six targets for four yards in a 24-14 loss to San Francisco. The six targets were not the issue. Sutton simply did almost nothing with them, and this is becoming more than a one-week problem. He has now been held to 25 receiving yards or fewer in three of Denver's first four games and sits at nine catches for 86 yards without a touchdown on the season. Sutton did see enough volume to have a chance at a useful afternoon, but the production never came. Jaylen Waddle has already emerged as the more productive piece of Denver's passing game, while Sutton has struggled to turn his opportunities into anything fantasy managers can trust. At this point, he is becoming harder to keep in starting lineups until there is a real change in either the production or his role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 11:09 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill could have a new team within the next few days. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter that he plans to begin negotiations with multiple teams Monday and said the Kansas City Chiefs are among those that have stayed in contact. The timing is interesting after Kansas City lost Rashee Rice to a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle Sunday, but there is no indication yet that a reunion is close. Hill is still working back from the devastating left knee injury that ended his 2025 season after four games, when he caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. Separate reporting has pointed to November as a possible return to game action, so signing somewhere would not necessarily mean Hill is ready to play immediately. RotoBaller has the 32-year-old at No. 55 in its Week 5 waiver rankings and recommends him as a stash in 14-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Makai Lemon's Fantasy Stock Stalls Despite Bigger Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 10:57 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon had a much cleaner path to targets Sunday, but it did not lead to a breakout. With DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and Dallas Goedert all inactive, Lemon drew a season-high six targets and finished with three catches for 27 yards in the 24-20 loss to the Rams. Philadelphia's offense was a mess overall, managing only 172 total yards, so Lemon was hardly alone. Still, Darius Cooper caught both of Jalen Hurts' touchdown passes while Lemon was held below 30 receiving yards for the fourth straight game. He now has 10 catches for 65 yards without a touchdown this season. The increased targets were at least something to build on, but this was the kind of opening Lemon needed to turn into more. Instead, his fantasy value remains stuck after another quiet afternoon.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller