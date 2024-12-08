Jimmy Butler Active Versus Cavaliers
3 days agoMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) will play in Sunday's contest against Cleveland. He's ready to go again after shining against Phoenix on Saturday. Butler led his side to victory with a very efficient 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block. So far this season, Butler had played with zero rest days just once, and it was a very quiet showing against Charlotte on Nov. 27, with six points, four rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report