Jerry Jeudy Goes For 108 Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught 11 of his 14 targets for 108 yards in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Jeudy easily led all Cleveland pass-catchers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in the blowout loss to the Chiefs while notching the third 100-yard receiving game in his past five contests. The only concern here for fantasy managers rostering Jeudy is that the Browns benched Jameis Winston late in the game after his third interception and turned to second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Head coach Kevin Stefanski would not say who would be his starting quarterback in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals but a switch to DTR would be a negative for the entire Cleveland passing game. Stay tuned.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com