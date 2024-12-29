Jerome Ford Returns Against Miami
1 week agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (ankle) has returned to Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins. He exited in the second quarter and was listed as questionable, but he checked back into the game at the start of the second half. Although Ford's return will take away some touches from D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr., we expect all three running backs to remain involved for the rest of Sunday's contest. Before Ford left the game in the first half, he had only six carries for 2.2 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Fantasy managers relying on Ford in championship matchups shouldn't expect much for the rest of this game.
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Source: Daniel Oyefusi