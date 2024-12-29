Jerome Ford Questionable To Return After Injuring Ankle
1 week agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (ankle) exited during the second half of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins. He was taken to the locker room for evaluation and is officially questionable to return. At the time of his departure, he had rushed for just 22 yards on six carries. With Nick Chubb (Achilles) done for the year and Ford temporarily sidelined, the Browns will now rely on D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. as their primary running backs.
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
